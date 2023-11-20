(Bloomberg) -- European stock investors should tilt their portfolio to favor growth stocks, which should benefit from falling bond yields and faster economic growth next year, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

They’re bullish on a strategy called Pure Growth, a basket of stocks that includes healthcare companies along with Ferrari NV, Hermes International SCA, Pernod Ricard SA, Novo Nordisk A/S and Worldline SA.

“The fundamentals of growth stocks should stop underperforming and their multiples should get some relief,” wrote strategists including Lilia Peytavin.

While growth stocks underperformed their value peers since the start of 2022, they’ve been faring better in the past month as investors price in the end of central bank tightening. The Goldman strategists say growth stocks are likely to benefit in the year ahead as investors gravitate toward companies with stronger earnings.

