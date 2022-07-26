(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is likely to stay hawkish for longer amid persistently high inflation, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, the latest to enter the debate around a potential central bank pivot as growth slows.

Investors appear to have turned more optimistic about central banks reversing hawkish policies, after in previous cycles policy makers dovishly changed course in response to economic weakness, strategists led by Cecilia Mariotti wrote in a note dated July 25.

But this time, “markets might be underestimating the risks of continued inflationary pressures, which might keep the central bank put far out of the money for longer,” the Goldman strategists said.

Their opinion aligns with Michael J. Wilson over at Morgan Stanley, who also said yesterday it’s too early to expect the Fed to stop raising interest rates even as fears of a recession grow, due mainly to sticky inflation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, on the other hand, said bets that prices have peaked will lead to a Fed pivot and improve the picture for equities in the second half.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Sees More Fed Hikes While JPMorgan Expects Pivot

Investors will get the first clues around the central bank’s opinion about the health of the economy and future rate hikes on Wednesday, when the Fed announces its latest policy decision. Economists broadly expect the central bank to increase rates by another 75 basis points.

Stock markets have rallied in July after the worst first half since 1970 for the S&P 500 and the biggest six-month drop since 2008 for Europe’s Stoxx 600, partly on bets that much of the bad news around corporate earnings as well as a macroeconomic slowdown was priced in. But the Goldman strategists warned the rally might be short-lived.

“At this stage, we would be wary in calling for a sustained pro-cyclical shift across assets,” they said, adding that earnings revisions might turn more negative both in the US and Europe.

Morgan Stanley and Sanford C. Bernstein strategists also see risks to European stocks from earnings downgrades, with Bernstein’s Sarah McCarthy and Mark Diver warning that regional stocks could plummet as much as 21% depending on the magnitude of the cuts to estimates.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.