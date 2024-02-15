(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s luxury stocks are set for a revival at a time when inflation is cooling, wages remain elevated and US consumers have more cash to spend, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

The team led by Sharon Bell upgraded their rating on regional consumer products and services to overweight from neutral, as they also expect abundant natural gas supplies to cut energy prices and provide an additional tailwind.

Luxury goods-makers in particular “should benefit from improved wealth dynamics in the US,” Bell wrote in a note.

After slumping last year on concerns around subdued demand in China — a big market for the likes of LVMH and Burberry Group Plc — luxury stocks have rebounded in the past few weeks on signs of resilient earnings. Investors have also looked past a hotter-than-expected US consumer price report this week, while remaining optimistic that the world’s most influential central banks will cut interest rates in 2024.

Meanwhile, the outlook for broader European equities is expected to improve alongside a pickup in business activity, Bell said. The strategist raised her year-end target for the Stoxx 600 index to 510 points — implying a record peak for the index and matching the highest forecast in Bloomberg’s poll of strategists last month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.