(Bloomberg) -- The brisk rally in US stocks over the past month may be as good as it gets this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

After gaining nearly 8% so far in 2023, the S&P 500 now accurately reflects signs of better-than-expected economic growth and a drop in bond yields, strategists led by David J. Kostin wrote in a note. At the same time, higher valuations, lackluster corporate earnings and elevated interest rates mean there’s little room for the rally to extend, they said, a view that was broadly echoed by their counterpart at Morgan Stanley, Michael Wilson.

The Goldman strategists raised their 3-month target for the benchmark index to 4,000 points from 3,600 — but that still implies a 3% decline from Friday’s close. They also maintained their end-2023 target at 4,000, suggesting no more upside for the index for the remainder of the year.

Kostin — who was relatively bearish on US equities through 2022 against the backdrop of slowing growth — isn’t alone in his view that stocks face another tough year after their worst annual performance since 2008. Morgan Stanley’s Wilson — ranked No. 1 in last year’s Institutional Investor survey — said in a note on Monday he doesn’t believe the recovery since an October low represents a new bull market, even though investor sentiment has improved.

Bets of a resilient US economy, signs of easing inflation and optimism of a slowing in Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes have spurred risk appetite. Still, Kostin warned that “the substantial downside risk” to stocks in the event of a recession makes for a “challenging distribution of outcomes for US equity investors.”

The Goldman strategist said alternatives to US equities — including cash, credit, and non-US equities — were now more attractive. His counterparts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. agree that international markets continue to screen as “much more interesting” than the US amid more expensive domestic valuations, they said in a note on Monday.

