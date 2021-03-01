(Bloomberg) -- Eric Lane, the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s $8 billion asset-management business, is making a sudden exit from the firm.

Lane is leaving less than six months after taking over the firm’s newly expanded asset-management business along with Julian Salisbury, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs and a member of its most important decision-making body is expected to take a role at another investment firm, a person familiar with the matter said.

The asset-management division is a critical focus of Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who hopes to rake in more client assets to generate a steady stream of fee income for the bank. That, along with the consumer business, are two new strategic projects that the bank has hoped will grow fast enough for it to reduce its reliance on its traditional strengths in investment banking and trading.

Lane’s surprise move comes just a day after news of Goldman’s consumer-bank chief Omer Ismail’s plans quit to join Walmart Inc.’s fintech startup.

