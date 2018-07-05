(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tapped former Harvard University president Drew Faust as a director, making her the third woman on an expanded 12-member board.

Faust, 70, starts as an independent director this month after an 11-year tenure at Harvard, the New York-based bank said Thursday in a statement. She will be a part of the governance, public responsibilities and risk committees.

She joins the board at a critical time as speculation mounts over when Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein will relinquish his role at the firm.

Faust, who was the first woman to lead Harvard, stepped down last month after a run marked by record fundraising. She’s an author and Civil War historian, who succeeded Larry Summers, an economist and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, as the leader of Harvard.

