(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. promoted Matthew Verrochi to a key trading role amid a leadership shuffle.

Verrochi was tapped to help lead fixed-income sales in the Americas alongside Av Bhavsar, according to an internal memo. The 17-year veteran of the firm was previously the regional head for the trading division in San Francisco, and will move to New York to take on the new role.

Verrochi joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and was named a partner in 2014. He replaces Ricardo Mora, who was promoted to help lead Goldman’s Latin America business alongside Aasem Khalil. Mora will continue to help lead the global currencies and emerging-markets sales team in the Americas.

Sales leadership takes on added importance at the firm as Goldman has sought to promote a more client-friendly approach. Its fixed-income business soared 57% last year to $11.6 billion amid a glut of trading activity that boosted revenue across Wall Street.

