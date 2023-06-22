(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker Tammy Kiely is jumping to Evercore Inc., the latest example of boutique advisory firms muscling in on their larger rivals’ turf.

Kiely, a prominent banker to the semiconductor industry who’s based in San Francisco, was also co-head of the firm’s technology investment-banking group. She had been at Goldman since it went public in 1999, and spent most of her career in the technology-banking practice.

Goldman persuaded Kiely to stay in 2018 after she had agreed to join Morgan Stanley. The firm then gave her an expanded role — initially to service a larger group of clients — before elevating her the next year to run technology investment-banking alongside Ryan Limaye.

Kiely’s move was confirmed by people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Representatives for New York-based Goldman and Evercore declined to comment.

Goldman, a dominant investment-banking adviser to the world’s biggest corporations, held the No. 1 rank for completed deals in the tech industry over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The 52-year-old banker has had a role in several major semiconductor deals, and counted Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. among her roster of clients.

Earlier this year, Evercore poached another Goldman banker — software banking head Nick Pomponi. The boutique run by John Weinberg — a scion of the family that ran Goldman Sachs for several decade — has been climbing up merger advisory ranking tables and leapfrogging larger banks.

