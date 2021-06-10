(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a deadline of noon Thursday for employees to report their vaccination status.

The requirement, detailed in a memo sent to employees and seen by Bloomberg News, is the latest in a series of steps Wall Street is taking to return operations to normal after most of the industry’s employees spent more than a year working from home because of the pandemic.

Banks reaped record profits even as top executives fretted over the shift. Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has for months signaled his eagerness to end the arrangement.

“This is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal,” Solomon said at a conference in February. “It’s an aberration that we are going to correct as quickly as possible.”

Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Warburg Pincus have already told employees they’ll require Covid-19 vaccinations to return to the office in September. Employers may demand vaccines under federal law, according to guidance provided last month by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Workers can ask for exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

Goldman’s deadline was reported earlier Thursday by the New York Times.

