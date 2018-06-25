(Bloomberg) -- Turkish elections may have been the focus of emerging markets on Monday, but the background drumbeat of an escalating global trade war was impossible to ignore.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it’s reducing an overweight position in developing-nation currencies, preferring a more “defensive” stance amid the mounting tensions. Citigroup Inc. warned that investment flows into emerging assets will struggle, while Russia’s BCS called the trade rhetoric a “spoiler” for the ruble that could offset support from a mild OPEC output increase.

Investors are increasingly paying heed as the U.S. digs in. After a flurry of tit-for-tat tariffs, Washington is mulling a new front, according to people familiar with the plans, potentially ratcheting up scrutiny of Chinese investments. Outflows from U.S.-listed emerging market exchange-traded funds that invest across developing nations, as well as those targeting specific countries, hit $3.38 billion last week, the most in more than a year.

The implications are familiar.

“A significant slowdown in trade would materially deteriorate the global growth outlook with repercussions for risky assets,” Elia Lattuga, a cross-asset strategist at UniCredit Bank, said in a note dated June 22. Emerging markets would be “especially exposed,” she said.

Getting Defensive

Almost all major developing-nation currencies weakened against the dollar on Monday, while stocks fell to their lowest level since September as they endured their worst start to a week since early February. MSCI Inc.’s stocks gauge was 1.6 percent down as of 3:06 p.m. in London, while its currency index lost 0.5 percent.

The Trump administration’s threat before the weekend to impose levies on another $200 billion of Chinese goods has increased the risk of a trade war and led to a "risk-off" environment in emerging markets, according to Goldman.

“While we have been inclined to discount previous trade rhetoric, we are now taking a more defensive view,” the firm, which oversees more than $1 trillion of assets, said in its latest fixed-income weekly report dated June 22.

Similarly, Credit Agricole is keeping “risk-aversion” strategies in place, according to analysts led by Valentin Marinov. Emerging-market central banks would eat through their reserves defending their currencies in a trade war, selling Treasuries and contributing to the U.S. yield advantage, they said.

Appetite for Destruction

Monetary policy would be complicated as a flight to safety weakened emerging currencies, pushing up inflation in an environment where growth is “dented by decreased trade volumes,” Isaah Mhlanga, an economist at Rand Merchant Bank, said in an emailed note. That would drive regulators to lift rates to slow price growth, further cutting into economic expansion, he said.

In a report titled “Appetite for Destruction” Commerzbank AG analysts led by Ulrich Leuchtmann warned that it was tricky to predict where the spat would lead.

“After all, who can estimate the impact of a process that has been unprecedented in trade policy since the middle of the last century?”

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Nicholson in Moscow at anicholson6@bloomberg.net;Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Nicholson at anicholson6@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.