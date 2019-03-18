(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired Pedro Muzzi to head the merger-and-acquisition business in Brazil, a new position created as part of the bank’s restructuring of its investment-banking operations in the nation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Muzzi will start next month, one of the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public. He had previous investment-banking stints at Morgan Stanley and Banco BTG Pactual SA, and was most recently a partner at financial-advisory boutique Riza Capital, founded by BTG’s former head of M&A, Marco Goncalves, according to his LinkedIn profile and Riza’s website.

Muzzi didn’t reply to a message seeking comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Goldman Sachs said earlier this month it was revamping its Brazil investment-banking unit, naming Ricardo Bellissi and Rodolfo Soares co-heads of the business. Ricardo joined the firm in 2018 as head of investment-banking services in Brazil, and Rodolfo joined in 2011. Antonio Pereira, who was head of investment banking for Brazil, has left the firm, the people said.

Bellissi and Soares will also be part of the six-person executive board that started running Goldman’s Brazilian operation last week, when the bank nixed the role of local chief executive officer just one year after giving that job to the first woman to run one of its operations in Latin America. Maria Silvia Bastos Marques stepped down as president and CEO for Brazil and took over as chairman of Goldman Sachs’s advisory board in the nation.

