(Bloomberg) -- Victories, big and small, keep piling up for Argentina’s new president.

Days after debuting a tough-love plan that calls for a radical remake of the economy in line with his libertarian ethos, Javier Milei scored a vote of confidence when Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended the country’s bonds. The peso held steady in parallel markets, and local banks eagerly rolled over short-term notes that they’d eschewed as recently as last week.

It’s an auspicious start for the radical outsider, who was elected in a landslide last month after promising a firm break from what he called years of government incompetence. And it reflects optimism around some of the measures he’s announced — a sharp devaluation of the peso, massive cuts to government spending and an end to expensive energy subsidies.

“Implementation risks for policy reform are higher than in most places, and the bar is high for a successful macro stabilization,” Goldman strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi and Nathan Fabius wrote in a note. “But we think the new administration’s initial steps are constructive and that the market is likely to reward these on a tactical horizon.”

The Wall Street behemoth is just the latest to recommend the country’s overseas debt, joining firms including Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp. Goldman says the notes could be worth about 45 cents on the dollar, 5 to 10 cents higher than where they’re trading now.

Meanwhile, in local markets, the central bank was able to roll over 100% of the 28-day notes called Leliqs that matured Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. That was a meaningful shift from the patterns seen over the past month, when policymakers struggled to persuade banks to stay in the debt.

On the blue-chip swap market that Argentines use to skirt currency controls, the peso slipped just slightly to 1,041 per dollar. That left the parallel rate about 23% weaker than the official rate for a second day, down from a gap near 65% in the days after Milei was elected.

Eliminating that spread is a crucial step in normalizing the economy. Once it’s gone, Milei can allow the peso to float freely and, perhaps, even carry out his dream of adopting the dollar as the country’s local currency.

The positive reaction Thursday was an extension of the optimism seen Wednesday in the hours after Milei’s plans were announced. Benchmark dollar bonds in 2035 edged higher to a fresh two-year high Thursday, according to indicative price data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The chance of averting a default increased,” said Matias Montes, an analyst at EMFI Group Limited in Buenos Aires. “And in the scenario where there is a default, the market’s expecting a more market friendly restructuring.”

Notably, everyday Argentines seem to be taking the plans in stride as well, eager to fix an economy headed for its sixth recession in a decade amid inflation topping 160%. Certainly, many of the proposals will cause short-term pain for the middle class, but the consensus seems to be they’re willing to give it a shot.

Some opposition remains, of course. A coalition of groups opposed to Milei’s austerity program announced demonstrations in Buenos Aires on Dec. 20. The new government says it’s developing a strategy to deal with any disruptions or traffic blockades.

But at this point, most Argentines see Milei’s ideas as the best bet for normalizing the economy.

The International Monetary Fund appeared to agree, too. The lender issued a statement shortly after Milei’s plans were unveiled, calling them “bold initial actions” and predicting they would help stabilize South America’s second-largest economy.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade and Maria Elena Vizcaino.

