(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders soared past analysts’ estimates as war-induced volatility helped the firm score an earnings beat as well.

Trading posted a surprise 4% revenue increase, crushing the 23% drop that was expected. The biggest lift came from the fixed-income business, which jumped 21%, Goldman said in a statement Thursday. A miss for the investment-banking operation tempered the positive trading results.

The trading beat mirrored Wednesday’s earnings report from JPMorgan Chase & Co., which also crushed expectations, especially for fixed-income. Still, investors have been predicting a moderation for Wall Street’s key money-making engines, and the war in Ukraine accelerated the slowdown for investment banking.

“It was a turbulent quarter dominated by the devastating invasion of Ukraine,” Chief Executive Office David Solomon said in the statement.

Goldman shares, which dropped about 24% since setting an all-time high in November, climbed 1.7% to $327.50 at 7:52 a.m. in early New York trading.

Investment-banking revenue of $2.13 billion fell below the average estimate of $2.28 billion. That was driven by a slump in the firm’s underwriting business. The merger-advisory operation posted revenue of $1.13 billion.

Goldman’s asset-management business, which includes its alternatives-investing platform, turned in revenue of $546 million, less than half of what analysts forecast. The unit tends to post volatile results because its own balance-sheet investments drive performance. The firm has pledged to cut down principal investments and focus on raising outside capital.

Goldman said in March it would exit its Russia operations and close out contracts in the markets. The New York-based bank didn’t provide more detail on the timeline for its withdrawal.

Last week, an influential shareholder-advisory firm recommended Goldman investors vote against special bonus grants the bank handed out to Solomon and President John Waldron. Such proposals are non-binding, but the vote will be seen as a forum to gauge support for management. Pay proposals in most years garner backing from more than 90% of shareholders.

Goldman said last month it’s buying retirement-advisory firm NextCapital Group to expand its asset-management services.

Other key results:

Net income fell to $3.94 billion, or $10.76 a share. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for adjusted earnings of $8.90 a share.

Companywide revenue of $12.9 billion compared with an average estimate of $11.7 billion.

Equity trading dropped 15% to $3.15 billion.

Debt-underwriting revenue fell 16% to $743 million.

