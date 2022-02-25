(Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices stemming from the Ukraine conflict will likely push inflation in the euro zone to a new peak in May, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank raised its inflation forecast to 6.5% in May, before slowing to 5.4% by the end of the year.

Although quickening inflation would raise pressure on the European Central Bank, its negative effects on consumption suggest policymakers may be more patient, Goldman analysts led by Jari Stehn said in a report.

“The associated risks to activity and potential knock-on effects into the fiscal outlook (especially in Italy) suggest that more patience might be required with the policy normalization,” according to Goldman.

Before Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, a consensus was emerging among ECB officials to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade later this year.

