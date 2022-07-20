(Bloomberg) -- Margaret Anadu, who left Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this year after almost two decades, is joining the more-than $8 billion private investment firm Vistria Group to lead a new effort focused on real estate.

Anadu, 40, becomes a senior partner at the firm run by Marty Nesbitt and Kip Kirkpatrick. Vistria, based in Chicago, is one of the industry’s largest impact investing firms. It was founded in 2013 and focuses on industries including health care, education and financial services.

“Vistria, as I thought about what I wanted, was not only the perfect option, but the only option,” Anadu said in an interview. Vistria is opening a New York office where she will be based.

Anadu, who rose to become a partner at Goldman, most recently led sustainability efforts at the bank’s more-than $2 trillion asset-management division. She also spent years overseeing the firm’s Urban Investment Group, and deployed nearly $10 billion across real estate investments. She long spearheaded efforts in merging public benefit with commercial interest.

“Her investments served the interests of underrepresented communities,” Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman’s former chief executive officer, said of Anadu, who was also the youngest Black female partner in the firm’s history. “But she wasn’t running a philanthropy; she was supposed to make money, and she did.”

Anadu came across Nesbitt as a potential client nearly a decade ago, putting her in front of one of Chicago’s most prominent businessmen -- a long-time friend of Barack Obama who was also the national treasurer of his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She now plans to help Nesbitt and Vistria reconnect to the property industry: Nesbitt was previously an executive at a Pritzker family real estate group and is a former Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. board member.

Among projects Anadu worked on at Goldman were the redevelopment of Baltimore’s Port Covington waterfront; the more-than 1,000-unit apartment complex in Long Island City, Hunter’s Point South; and a $2 billion residential and commercial space in New York City’s Lower East Side, Essex Crossing.

The goal is to invest in housing “in a way that touches peoples’ lives,” she said in an interview. “Where you wake up and go to sleep is where it all starts.”

Anadu’s Goldman tenure put her in the spotlight of government work. The firm floated her name for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections, a person familiar with the matter said at the time, and she was tapped by Mayor Eric Adams to chair the New York City Economic Development Corp. board.

“Having a partner like Margaret would really allow us to unlock value for limited partners,” Nesbitt said in an interview. “There are just a lot of opportunities to leverage the expertise that Vistria has developed over the last 10 to 12 years.”

