(Bloomberg) -- A new Asia hedge fund firm created by a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director will open its Hong Kong office at The Henderson.

Jamie Goodman’s Pamalican Asset Management has leased office space at the skyscraper developed by Henderson Land Development Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Pamalican will occupy about 3,500 square feet (325 square meters), one of the people said.

Representatives from Pamalican and Henderson Land declined to comment.

The Henderson has been trying to attract tenants amid a prolonged slump in the Hong Kong property market. Vacancy rates in the city’s Central district have surged to record levels with more skyscrapers set to open this year. Located near The Henderson, CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s Cheung Kong Center II is also signing tenants.

Other occupiers of The Henderson include anchor tenant Christie’s, investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. and alternative asset manager Coller Capital Ltd.

According to its LinkedIn, Pamalican is a multi-strategy, Asia-based hedge fund firm with a primary focus on equity capital market activity. Its website is still under construction. A search on Hong Kong’s company registry listed Goodman as the sole director of the firm.

Prior to Pamalican, Goodman worked at Maven Investment Partners Ltd. and before that, spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs with his last role as head of public-side equity capital markets and blocks distribution for Asia-Pacific. Pamalican is backed by Millennium Management with $500 million, Bloomberg News reported in January.

