(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is considering a potential sale of GreenSky Inc., the installment lending platform added to its money-losing consumer division less than two years ago.

The bank is considering a sale among other strategic alternatives for the company, people familiar with the matter said. GreenSky is part of Goldman’s new Platform Solutions unit, which also houses its credit-card partnerships like Goldman’s Apple card alongside its transaction banking business.

A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment. Discussions over a deal haven’t started and no decision has been made, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

At the bank’s investor day on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said the firm was considering strategic alternatives for its consumer businesses. The Platform Solutions division isn’t expected to break even for another two years, a Goldman investor presentation showed.

Still, Stephanie Cohen, who runs the Platform Solutions unit, said the segment contains “attractive businesses” that leverage Goldman’s core strengths. GreenSky offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs.

Goldman agreed to buy GreenSky for about $2.24 billion in late 2021, adding the company to its consumer-banking platform known at that time as Marcus. But Goldman’s once-ambitious foray into Main Street has been whittled down after racking up losses faster than it anticipated.

The division’s $1 billion pretax loss reported for 2021 was mostly tied to the Apple Card while about $2 billion in 2022 mainly stemmed from the Apple card and installment-lending platform GreenSky, Bloomberg reported in January.

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

