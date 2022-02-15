(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said an in-person office culture would remain an important part of the bank’s identity as workers continue to return with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking from the Pivot MIA conference in Miami Beach, Solomon said the office was particularly valuable for the development of employees in their 20s, who make up about half of the firm.

He noted that Goldman has established a presence in cities across the U.S., including in South Florida. But he said the pandemic won’t prompt the Wall Street giant to provide jobs that can be done from remote locations such as Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“When we look back in 5 or 10 years, I don’t think this is an event that is fundamentally going to change the way that we as social creatures live and operate,” Solomon said.

