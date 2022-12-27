(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of Wall Street’s staunchest advocates of returning employees to offices, will require staffers to get tested more frequently for Covid-19 and receive vaccination booster shots as the firm stands by its workplace philosophy through surging infection rates in New York.

Starting Jan. 10, mandatory testing will double to twice weekly, the investment bank announced in an internal memo on Monday. And by Feb. 1, anyone entering offices must have received a booster shot, if they’re eligible to get the injections by that date, the bank said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the new measures.

