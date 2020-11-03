Golf generated $18.2B in economic benefits for Canada in 2019: Report

OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Canada's golf industry generated $18.2 billion in economic benefits across the country in 2019, according to a recent analysis.

The report was produced by Group ATN Consulting Inc. on behalf of the National Allied Golf Associations.

The $18.2-billion economic impact of golf represents a 14 per cent increase in contribution to Canada's gross domestic product between 2013 and 2019.

According to the report, the Canadian golf industry employed the equivalent of nearly 249,000 people in 2019 through direct and spin-off effects and contributed to $10.6 billion in household income.

The analysis also says Canada's golf industry contributed $4.5 billion in tax revenue including $1.8 billion federally and $2.1 billion in provincially.

Based on surveys completed by golfers and golf course operators across the country along with multiple industry data sources, the report is a follow up to previous studies in 2014 and 2009.



