(Bloomberg) -- Golfer Phil Mickelson took time out from the Players Championship Thursday after shooting two-over-par to send a tweet: He too has hired the firm at the center of the explosive college-admissions fraud scandal.

Mickelson said his family used William Rick Singer’s company to guide him through the process of college admissions.

The three-time Masters champion has three children between the ages of 15 and 19. Singer’s company had legitimate business as well as the corrupt arm that authorities targeted and resulted in charges against 50 people, including Singer. Mickelson’s name wasn’t connected with the case and there was no indication that he was involved.

It isn’t the first prosecution Mickelson was associated with without being accused of wrongdoing. He agreed to pay back almost $1 million he earned trading on stock tips he got from professional gambler Billy Walters, who got five years in prison and a $10 million fine after being convicted of masterminding an insider-trading scheme with former Dean Foods Co. Chairman Tom Davis.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Steve Stroth, Heather Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.