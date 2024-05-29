(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Tony Gonzales won the Republican primary runoff for the 23rd Congressional District in Texas, AP said, surviving a primary challenge by a gun-rights advocate.

Gonzales will face Democrat Santos Limon in November.

Gonzales had been formally censured by the Texas Republican Party over some of his votes, including in support of a gun-safety package following the 2022 Uvalde school shooting in his district.

