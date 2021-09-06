41m ago
Good as It Gets, U.S. Jobs Downshift, Turkish Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The pandemic’s summer resurgence is slowing the global recovery as the delta variant dogs efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools
- U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Fed to begin scaling back monetary support by year end
- The European Central Bank will decide this week if it should dare to dial down emergency stimulus while the pandemic still menaces the euro-zone economy
- China’s push for “common prosperity” is not just about taxing the rich but also directing resources into rural areas and the lower-income group
- Turkey raised its year-end inflation estimate in the newly unveiled three-year economic program, leaving its central bank with less room for a possible monetary easing this year
- French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first European leaders to deploy a massive public spending plan. Now his government is launching a campaign to show it’s actually working
- Spain is sticking to its strategy of raising the minimum wage to tackle the growing wealth gap in the country amid the fastest acceleration in inflation in nearly a decade, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said
- London City Airport, a favorite of regional business travelers, is seeing a tentative reawakening as British Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa AGrestore flights to key financial centers
- The world today is different to the inflation-wracked 1970s and as a result the Federal Reserve remains well placed to respond to evolving price pressures, said Catherine Mann, the newly-appointed Bank of England policy maker
