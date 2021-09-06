Good as It Gets, U.S. Jobs Downshift, Turkish Inflation: Eco Day

The pandemic’s summer resurgence is slowing the global recovery as the delta variant dogs efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools

U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Fed to begin scaling back monetary support by year end

The European Central Bank will decide this week if it should dare to dial down emergency stimulus while the pandemic still menaces the euro-zone economy

China’s push for “common prosperity” is not just about taxing the rich but also directing resources into rural areas and the lower-income group

Turkey raised its year-end inflation estimate in the newly unveiled three-year economic program, leaving its central bank with less room for a possible monetary easing this year

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first European leaders to deploy a massive public spending plan. Now his government is launching a campaign to show it’s actually working

Spain is sticking to its strategy of raising the minimum wage to tackle the growing wealth gap in the country amid the fastest acceleration in inflation in nearly a decade, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said

London City Airport, a favorite of regional business travelers, is seeing a tentative reawakening as British Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa AGrestore flights to key financial centers

The world today is different to the inflation-wracked 1970s and as a result the Federal Reserve remains well placed to respond to evolving price pressures, said Catherine Mann, the newly-appointed Bank of England policy maker

