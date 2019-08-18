(Bloomberg) -- “Good Boys,” Universal Pictures’ R-rated comedy about sixth-graders trying to make it to their first “kissing party,” lured enough adults to theaters to knock “Hobbs & Shaw” from its perch atop the box office and lead a busy weekend marked by several new releases.

“Good Boys” brought in an estimated $21 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. said Sunday, helped by positive reviews from 80% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Analysts were projecting $12 million to $15.6 million. The film outdrew other new movies, including “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” from Sony Pictures.

Key Insights

R-rated comedies have become rarer in recent years and seldom open in No. 1 because of age restrictions. Universal, part of Comcast Corp., spent a modest $20 million making “Good Boys” and won’t face a high hurdle for profitability.

The burden may be heavier for the “Angry Birds” sequel, which cost $65 million to make. The film brought in $10.5 million in its first weekend. Analysts were projecting $12 million to $13.8 million. The first “Angry Birds” movie, released in 2016, went on to generate $352.3 million in ticket sales globally.

In second place, “Hobbs & Shaw” brought in $14.1 million in its third weekend. Analysts were forecasting as much as $13.7 million.

A total of five new films opened in wide release, marking the last busy weekend as the summer movie season draws to a close. The other new films include: “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” a shark thriller from Entertainment Studios. The film brought in $9 million. “Blinded by the Light,” a Warner Bros. film about a British teen who’s influenced by Bruce Springsteen. The film brought in $4.45 million. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” featuring Cate Blanchett in a United Artists Releasing film about a mom who rekindles her creative passions.

Theaters headed into the weekend with box-office sales down 6.3% from a year earlier. Box Office Pro was projecting revenue from this weekend’s top 10 films would decline about 3% to 8% from a year ago.

Get More

See the weekend release schedule here.

See Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.