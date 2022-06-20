'Good upside' in MTY, Tim Hortons' parent: Portfolio manager Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Some of Canada’s most well-known names in the fast-food world could be buying opportunities as they regain their footing post-pandemic, according to one portfolio manager.



Jean-François Tardif, the founder and portfolio manager at Timelo Investment Management, said he sees upside potential in the stock prices of Restaurant Brands International (RBI) and MTY Food Group Inc.



"I believe there is a turnaround at Tim Hortons," he told BNN Bloomberg in an interview.



Tardif believes Tim Hortons should be able to attract customers with the launch of its new wrap and bowl menu items. The coffee and donut chain is also poised for growth from its plans to expand its store network by three to five per cent in the coming years, he added.



Shares of RBI, which owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, are still currently trading roughly 30 per cent below their peak just prior to the onset of the pandemic.



"[RBI’s] stock is very cheap. It is trading at historic lows in terms of its multiple," Tardif said.



He also said the company is “getting well into the double-digit returns annualized” since its financial results will be compared to quarters when it was dealing with pandemic restrictions such as limited indoor seating.



He is just as bullish on MTY, the owner behind numerous food court staples such as Mucho Burrito, South Street Burger and Manchu Wok.



The company's stock is down about 20 per cent from where it was trading just before the pandemic.



Tardif believes that MTY is well-positioned to capture the gains of economic re-openings because of its geographical footprint as workers return to the office.



"MTY has a lot of business around offices and malls, and I think with earnings rising again, and the multiple being at the bottom of the multi-year range, there is good upside here," he said.