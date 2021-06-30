Jun 30, 2021
Good year for crops, federal COVID-19 transfers help shrink Saskatchewan's deficit
The Canadian Press
REGINA -- Saskatchewan's year-end financial report says the province's deficit has shrunk to $1.13 billion.
The deficit had originally been forecast to be about $2.4 billion.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says Saskatchewan is in a much better fiscal situation than anticipated as the province prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province says that all revenue categories except taxation brought in more money than expected.
Transfers from the federal government to help fight COVID-19 also helped.
And despite significant health expenses, the province says it spent less overall than it had expected, particularly since agriculture insurance claims were low.