Strength in Canadian canola is here to stay: CEO of Ceres Global

REGINA -- Saskatchewan's year-end financial report says the province's deficit has shrunk to $1.13 billion.

The deficit had originally been forecast to be about $2.4 billion.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says Saskatchewan is in a much better fiscal situation than anticipated as the province prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says that all revenue categories except taxation brought in more money than expected.

Transfers from the federal government to help fight COVID-19 also helped.

And despite significant health expenses, the province says it spent less overall than it had expected, particularly since agriculture insurance claims were low.