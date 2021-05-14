(Bloomberg) -- GoodRx Holdings Inc. has lost about $4.6 billion in value this month and Thursday’s earnings report did nothing to stop the rout, with the shares on track for a record 11th consecutive decline today.

Stock in the telemedicine and drug pricing comparison software company fell below September’s initial offering price of $33 for the first time on Monday, representing losses for early backers such as Silver Lake Management LLC. Other top investors include the banks that led the offering, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The once vaunted IPO, co-headed by Doug Hirsch, a former Facebook executive, and software entrepreneur Trevor Bezdek, has been hit by fears of mounting competition from Amazon.com. While a few on Wall Street have shrugged off the threat from the e-commerce giant, Morgan Stanley’s Ricky Goldwasser said investors were right to be concerned.

“The market should be paying closer attention to Amazon’s more recent moves and the launch of Amazon Care, which complements its overall prescription strategy,” she wrote in a research note.

Investors have long seen Amazon as a threat to GoodRx’s discount cards and price-comparison platform for prescription medicines, even before the Internet behemoth said Tuesday that it was rolling out plans on its Prime and Pharmacy platforms for customers to compare the costs of drugs online.

Earnings that just met analysts estimates and slowing growth in monthly users deepened the stock’s decline on Friday as the stock dropped 4% in premarket trading to $27.15.

Both California-based Silver Lake and GoodRx didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

