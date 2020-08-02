1h ago
GoodRx Files for U.S. IPO, Reuters Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- GoodRx submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential IPO, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Company in the process of hiring advisers for the IPO
- Listing could come later in 2020 or in early 2021, one source told Reuters
- GoodRx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment
