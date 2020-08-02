GoodRx Files for U.S. IPO, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- GoodRx submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential IPO, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Company in the process of hiring advisers for the IPO

Listing could come later in 2020 or in early 2021, one source told Reuters

GoodRx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.