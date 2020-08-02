(Bloomberg) -- GoodRx submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential IPO, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Company in the process of hiring advisers for the IPO
  • Listing could come later in 2020 or in early 2021, one source told Reuters
  • GoodRx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

