(Bloomberg) -- A research manager in Google’s artificial intelligence research division, Samy Bengio, has resigned from his position in the wake of the termination of two female members of the group.

Bengio, who managed some researchers in the Google Brain team, announced his departure Tuesday in an email to staff that was obtained by Bloomberg. Bengio also oversaw the Ethical AI team led by Timnit Gebru and Meg Mitchell, who were both ousted from the company.

