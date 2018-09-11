(Bloomberg) -- Google told European Union judges that France’s privacy watchdog is “out on a limb” with a relentless policy to get the search engine giant to allow EU citizens a global right to be forgotten online.

In a hearing at the bloc’s top court, Google said extending the scope of the four-year-old EU right across the world was “completely unenvisagable.” Such a step would “unreasonably interfere” with people’s freedom of expression and information and lead to “endless conflicts” with countries that don’t recognize the right to be forgotten.

“The French CNIL’s global delisting approach seems to be very much out on a limb,” Patrice Spinosi, a French lawyer who represents Google, told a 15-judge panel at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday. It is in “utter variance” with recent judgments.

Tuesday’s hearing will help judges to clarify the terms of the EU court’s landmark 2014 ruling that forced the search engine to remove links to information about a person on request if it’s outdated or irrelevant. The Alphabet Inc. unit currently removes such links EU-wide and since 2016 it also restricts access to such links on non-EU Google sites from the country where the person concerned by the information is based.

Google has been asked to delete links to 2.7 million websites, after the EU court effectively put the search engine in charge of deciding what requests to accept. It has agreed to less than half of them. People unhappy with Google’s refusal to remove a link can turn to privacy regulators.

“All that counts, at this stage, is guaranteeing the effective complete protection, without this being circumvented,” Jean Lessi, who represents CNIL, told the court.

The case to be heard on Tuesday is C-507/17 Google.

