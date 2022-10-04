(Bloomberg) --

Chief, a US networking group for women executives, whose backers include Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s investing arm CapitalG, is expanding internationally with its first London clubhouse.

The firm will open in Bloomsbury and begin selling memberships starting in January, Chief said in a statement. Benefits include access to its network as well as sessions with executive coaches, and membership fees are an average of £6,500 ($7,300) annually.

“The UK was far and away the No. 1 requested place” for expansion, said Carolyn Childers, co-founder and chief executive officer. She estimated that there are about 1 million women executives in the UK, from vice president to C-level. Chief’s members now number 20,000 and the waiting list is at more than 60,000.

“Women are underrepresented in executive leadership positions across the UK, much like they are in most of the world,” Lindsay Kaplan, co-founder and chief brand officer, said in the statement.

Both women said they were not deterred by recent turmoil around UK government policy that had led to a crash in the pound and a selldown in stock and bond markets. “In times of uncertainty, networks are very helpful. We’ve seen member engagement go up in difficult markets,” Childers said in an interview.

Chief makes its profits from its fees, with companies sponsoring the vast majority of members. The company, which started in 2019, raised $100 million in a funding round earlier this year that valued it at $1.1 billion.

