(Bloomberg) -- Google said it will block some autocomplete search suggestions to stop misinformation spreading online during the U.S. presidential election in November.

The autocomplete feature of the world’s largest search engine regularly recommends full queries once users begin typing words. The company said on Thursday it will remove predictions that could be interpreted as claims for or against any candidate or political party.

In addition, Google said it will pull claims from the autocomplete feature about participation in the election, including statements about voting methods, requirements, the status of voting locations and election security.

For instance, if you type in “you can vote” into Google’s search engine, the system may have suggested a full query that includes misleading or incorrect information. Typing those three words into Google on Thursday produced the full phrase “You can vote yourself into socialism” as the top recommended query.

“That might mean some perfectly benign predictions get swept up in this,” said David Graff, senior director of global policy & standards at Google. “We think that’s the most responsible approach, particularly when it comes to elections-related queries.”

Alphabet Inc.’s Google stressed that users will still have the ability to search for any query.

