(Bloomberg) -- Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is meeting with dozens of lawmakers and the White House’s top economic adviser as the company faces growing criticism that it may be politically biased against conservatives and is stifling competition.

The meeting with Pichai is being organized by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and will include over two dozen Republican members including leaders of the House Judiciary Committee, according to McCarthy’s office. He is also meeting with Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council.

Pichai is likely to face questions about whether the company is silencing conservative viewpoints, how it handles users’ personal information, its dominance in the marketplace and work with other countries such as China.

“Google has a lot of questions to answer about reports of bias in its search results, violations of user privacy, anticompetitive behavior, and business dealings with repressive regimes like China," McCarthy said in a statement.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google denies it makes content decisions based on politics. U.S. President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans have accused Facebook Inc., Google and Twitter Inc. of silencing conservative voices and news sources on their social networks and online platforms.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with a group of state attorneys general in a closed-door meeting earlier this week to discuss concerns that tech companies may be “hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas.”

Google has also faced mounting criticism over news that it was developing a project for a mobile search app that complies with Chinese censorship rules.

Earlier this month, the Mountain View, California-based company faced sharp criticism from lawmakers for failing to send a top executive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on state-sponsored election meddling involving technology platforms. Google had offered to send legal and policy chief Kent Walker, who was rebuffed by the committee as insufficiently high-level.

