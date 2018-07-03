Google cloud computing exec Diane Bryant leaves after less than one year

Google (GOOGL.O) said cloud-computing executive Diane Bryant has left, less than a year after joining the internet giant.

"We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit," a Google spokesman wrote in an email. Bryant didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Bryant, the most well-known and successful female executive in the $300 billion chip industry, led Intel Corp.’s market-dominating data-center business until May 2017, when she took a leave of absence for personal reasons. Intel recently ousted its chief executive officer and is looking for a new leader.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google hired her in November to be chief operating officer of its cloud business. Business Insider reported her departure earlier on Tuesday.

