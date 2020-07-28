(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has commissioned a new subsea cable, which it says will be one of the first new fiber lines linking the U.S. and the U.K. since 2003 and further entrenches the tech giant in global internet infrastructure.

The cable, named Grace Hopper after the computer scientist, will also connect to Spain, becoming the first Google fiber line to land there, the company said in a statement. It joins existing Google subsea cables including Google’s Curie, which runs from the U.S. to Chile, and Dunant, which links the U.S. to France, and Equiano.

The Mountain View, California-based company expects to complete the project in 2022. A steady stream of trans-ocean cables is being announced by tech giants; Facebook Inc. joined forces with telecom carriers to better connect Africa in May.

