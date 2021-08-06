(Bloomberg) -- Google, which is being sued by Epic Games Inc. over the fees it charges developers in its mobile app store, was at one point considering acquiring the gamemaker, according to unsealed documents in the court fight.

Google “has developed a series of internal projects to address the ‘contagion’ it perceived from efforts by Epic and others to offer consumers and developers competitive alternatives, and has even contemplated buying some or all of Epic to squelch this threat,” according to a copy of Epic’s antitrust complaint that was filed by Google late Thursday in federal court.

Epic is also fighting Apple Inc. over the fees of up to 30% that the iPhone maker charges large developers using its App Store.

