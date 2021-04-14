(Bloomberg) -- Even for Silicon Valley, Surojit Chatterjee’s rise to extraordinary wealth was lightning fast.The chief product officer has been with Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, for just 15 months. Based on the $340 a share indicated opening price for Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday, the former Google executive’s stake is worth about $188 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. He’s also set to receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $480 million, filings show.Chatterjee, who was 46 as of February and oversees product management and design, joins Coinbase founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam as major winners of the firm’s Nasdaq Inc. debut. Together, their stakes are worth more than $12 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Coinbase’s listing is another milestone putting crypto further into the mainstream. The company is going public as Bitcoin -- which together with Ethereum made up most of its 2020 trading volume -- is trading around its all-time high. Bitcoin has more than doubled in price this year to about $64,000, according to Bloomberg data.

Instant Equity

Chatterjee’s Coinbase stake is a dramatic example of the instant equity employees can receive when joining startups. Gone are the days when equity was mainly distributed in tranches over many years, a reward for loyalty as well as performance.

Chatterjee joined Coinbase last February after three years at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, where he led the company’s shopping platform during his second stint at the search giant. He previously headed product and delivery for mobile search ads and AdSense before a brief stop at Indian e-commerce site Flipkart. His experience at the Bangalore-based company appealed to Armstrong.“When someone has only lived, worked, or transacted in a country like the United States, it can be difficult to grasp the size of the opportunity in simplifying cross-border transactions,” Armstrong, who is Coinbase’s chief executive officer, wrote in blog post last year announcing Chatterjee’s appointment.

Other wealthy crypto backers include Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the twins who are now both billionaires again from Bitcoin’s recent surge, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Mexico’s Ricardo Salinas Pliego also revealed in November that he’s put a chunk of his liquid funds in the digital asset and first invested in it five years ago when one Bitcoin cost about $800.

