(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. sub-contracted workers at a Google Fiber retail store in Missouri will vote next month on whether to unionize, the U.S. labor board announced Thursday. Ballots will be mailed out March 4, the National Labor Relations Board said.

The Alphabet Workers Union, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America, is seeking to represent the workers, who are employed by BDS Solutions Group, a vendor for the internet-search giant.

