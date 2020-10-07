(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google got a mixed reception at the U.S. Supreme Court as it sought to overturn a ruling that could force it to pay billions of dollars for improperly using Oracle Corp.’s copyrighted code in the Android operating system.

Holding a low-tech telephone session in one of the biggest software fights in American history, the justices questioned Google’s contention that it had no way to replicate the code without forcing millions of software developers to learn a new programming language.

Justice Neil Gorsuch told Google’s lawyer that Apple Inc. and other companies have “come up with phones that work just fine without engaging in this kind of copying.”

But Gorsuch also raised the possibility of returning the case to a federal appeals court for another look at Google’s contention that it engaged in legitimate “fair use” of Oracle’s Java programming language.

