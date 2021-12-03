Google Hires Former Amazon Executive To Work on Machine Learning

(Bloomberg) -- A former Amazon.com Inc. executive who worked on its Alexa voice assistant has joined Google as a vice president.

Alex Spinelli recently started at Alphabet Inc.’s Google after leaving LivePerson Inc., which makes chatbots for businesses to connect with customers. Spinelli joined LivePerson in 2018 from Amazon’s Alexa unit, where he worked on the software powering the e-commerce company’s digital assistant.

In May, LivePerson announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate their tools aimed at making contact center agents more efficient.

Spinelli is working on initiatives across Google, including TensorFlow, the software it developed to build artificial intelligence systems.

