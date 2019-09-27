(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google hired the top aide to Republican Senator Rob Portman to head its Washington policy operation as the Internet search giant confronts escalating regulatory threats.

Mark Isakowitz, who was Portman’s chief of staff, will be in charge of government affairs and public policy in the U.S. and Canada, according to a Google announcement Friday. He replaces Susan Molinari, who took an advisory role after resigning the post last year.

“I am very excited to join a company that is constantly innovating, creating opportunity, and helping the American economy grow,” Isakowitz said in the statement. “I look forward to working with policymakers and others to help promote responsible innovation and the internet economy.”

He will report to the company’s global policy chief, Karan Bhatia, who said he brings “serious policy knowledge, and an impressive record of bridging divides and achieving results.”

Google is grappling with escalating scrutiny from antitrust officials. The Justice Department and 50 state attorneys general are conducting broad investigations, while a congressional panel probing the technology sector has also zeroed in on the company.

Portman, of Ohio, led the successful push to limit tech platforms’ liability protections for third-party content in cases of sex trafficking -- an effort that represented one of Google’s fiercest battles in recent years and most stinging defeats.

“Mark is a great friend and a superb leader, and I will miss his counsel that I have relied on over the past five years,” Portman said in a statement.

Isakowitz joined Portman’s office in 2014. He previously served as an outside lobbyist to Apple Inc., Oracle Corp. and several other major companies, according to disclosures.

