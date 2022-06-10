(Bloomberg) -- The UK kicked off a fresh probe into the Google Play app store over suspicions of anticompetitive conduct as the antitrust watchdog wrapped a sweeping study of Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc.’s dominance of mobile systems.

The Competition and Markets Authority began an investigation into suspected breaches of competition law by Google over its distribution of mobile apps in the UK and set out various other possible interventions to tackle the dominance of the Silicon Valley giants in a flurry of announcements on Friday.

It said it’s also planning a further investigation into Apple and Google’s market power in mobile browsers and Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming. Representatives for Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“When it comes to how people use mobile phones, Apple and Google hold all the cards,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. “As good as many of their services and products are, their strong grip on mobile ecosystems allows them to shut out competitors, holding back the British tech sector and limiting choice.”

He said today’s announcements add to 8 cases currently open against major tech companies.

“We respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which discount our investments in innovation, privacy and user performance,” Apple said in a statement.

The watchdog conducted a market study into mobile ecosystems, a broad term that takes in devices, operating systems and apps, saying it feared Google and Apple’s dominance could stifle competition. The study is also helping to inform other antitrust probes into Google and Apple.

