Google investing more than US$1B to build campus in New York

Google (GOOG.O) will invest more than US$1 billion as part of the search giant’s plans to expand its New York City presence, the Alphabet Inc. unit said in a blog post Monday.

The company said it had reached lease agreements at 315 and 345 Hudson Street and signed a letter of intent at 550 Washington Street to make up the new 1.7 million square-foot campus, called Google Hudson Square.

Google aims to move into the new Hudson buildings by 2020 and the Washington Street location by 2022, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in the blog post. The move could allow the company to more than double the current 7,000 people it employs in the city over the next decade.

The expansion by Google joins a flurry of other announcements from the U.S.’s largest tech companies, as they seek to show off investments in their home country. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.O) recently announced it had split its new second headquarters in half, between the Washington, D.C. suburbs and Long Island City, in the New York borough of Queens.

Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) said last week it would invest US$1 billion to expand its operations in Austin by constructing a new employee campus in the area, large enough to house 15,000 additional employees.

Google’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai last week answered questions from Congress about the company’s controversial plans to expand in China. "As an American company, we cherish the values and freedoms that have allowed us to grow and serve so many users," Pichai said in opening remarks.

Google’s New York investment also follows other new offices and data centers opened this year outside of its California headquarters in locations including Detroit, Boulder, Tennessee and Alabama.