(Bloomberg) -- GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., has led a funding round in StatusPro as the sports virtual reality startup gears up for expansion in gaming.

The $20 million round set to be announced Monday was joined by Dream Sports, JDS Sports and Wise Ventures, an investment fund run by Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf. Celebrity backers include LeBron James, Drake and National Football League stars Myles Garrett and Bobby Wagner.

StatusPro, founded by former football players Troy Jones and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, started by making virtual reality products for football teams, players and coaches to train with before extending into video games.

Its flagship product, an NFL-licensed simulation called NFL Pro Era that debuted in 2022, is a first-person simulation that puts players on offense as quarterback. The game has accumulated more than a million users so far.

Management will use the funding to hire engineering, operations and marketing staff and plans to add more sports to its selection, Jones said in an interview.

“You can expect us to plant our flag as the leader in first-person sports,” said Jones. “We’re building the blueprint.”

Google’s venture arm has poked its way into the extended reality industry in recent years. In 2022, it invested in SideQuest, an app platform for Meta Inc.’s Quest headsets.

