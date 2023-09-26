(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge overseeing the US Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google said documents used during the trial can be published online at the end of each day, resolving a weeklong dispute that left the public without access to exhibits in the high-profile legal fight.

US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Google and any third-parties would have until 9 p.m. each evening to object to the public release of an exhibit used during the trial, which is in its third week in Washington. The Justice Department should aim to resolve any objections by the next business day, the judge said.

“I would like both sides to be in a position to post as soon as it is reasonable to do so,” Mehta said.

Last week, the government removed its online posting of Google emails, charts and internal presentations that had already been presented as evidence after the company objected and the judge expressed surprised he hadn’t been consulted first. Mehta said he would rule later on the public’s access to evidence presented in court.

The Justice Department said in a filing late Monday that it wanted to release exhibits publicly at the end of each court day. Google requested a 24-hour delay to review redactions before the exhibits post.

The Google trial, which is expected to last 10 weeks, is the biggest legal case against a big tech company since the government’s suit against Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s. It also gives a rare look inside the one of the most influential companies in modern times.

Mehta said both parties should ensure the public exhibits do not include personal information about individuals.

The case is US v. Google, 20-cv-3010, US District Court, District of Columbia.

