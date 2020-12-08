Google Lawsuits by States Coming in ‘Weeks,’ Texas AG Says

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google could face additional lawsuits by states “in the upcoming weeks and months,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday.

Several states are examining antitrust concerns involving the company’s search operation, said Paxton, who launched a 48-state probe into the company in 2019.

Paxton’s office is focusing on Google’s dominance in the online advertising market and has joined a Justice Department complaint against Google that was filed in October.

Paxton made the remarks speaking to economists and enforcers during a virtual antitrust conference.

