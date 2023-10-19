(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. won approval from US regulators to deploy a new set of mobile virtual- and augmented-reality devices, including goggles and in-car connections.

The gadgets would be allowed to tap airwaves used by Wi-Fi-enabled devices, the Federal Communications Commission decided in a 5-0 vote Thursday.

“These are the airwaves where we can develop new wearable technologies,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “In other words, these are the airwaves where the future happens.”

Apple, Meta and Google are all working on augmented reality eyeglasses, and could use the 6 GHz band to connect with a smartphone, for example. Other important uses could include exchanging navigation data between smartphones and a vehicle, the companies said in FCC filings.

“We commend the FCC’s decision allowing companies like ours to use new wireless technologies to build the next wave of computing,” Kevin Martin, vice president of North America policy at Meta, said in an emailed statement.

