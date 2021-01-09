(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. are among the more than 960 organizations and individuals that have donated more than $200 for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a list released by the committee organizing the event.

The committee didn’t list individual totals or provide additional details of the donations.

Other companies that donated include Qualcomm Inc., cable providers Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., Boeing Co., and insurer Anthem Inc. The Presidential Inaugural Committee also received donations from the American Federation of Teachers and the United Food and Commercial Workers.

Notable individuals who gave include former Senator Barbara Boxerof California and singer Barbra Streisand.

For individuals, the inaugural committee only provided the state where individuals live. It will have to report detailed information on donors’ employers and addresses to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.

The inauguration, which had already been scaled back dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under particularly tight security. It comes only days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five dead, including a police officers.

In his last message before Twitter banned Trump, he said he would not be attending. Vice President Mike Pence will break with the president and attend, however, two people familiar with his plans said.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had asked Americans to stay home on Jan. 20 and mark his inauguration virtually.

After consulting with public health officials, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said it would not hold the traditional mass gathering on the National Mall. The committee also announced the traditional parade following the inauguration from the Capitol to the White House will be “reimagined.” Few other details about the day have been released, including how Biden will deliver his inaugural address.

