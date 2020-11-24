(Bloomberg) -- Google was ordered by a U.S. judge to turn over the content of emails of the son of Farkhad Akhmedov to the Russian oligarch’s former wife of in her pursuit of a 450 million pound ($601 million) divorce judgment.

The skirmish over the email accounts is part of one of London’s largest divorce fights -- involving a super yacht in Dubai and litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd. -- which landed before a judge in San Jose, California, in the federal court closest to Google’s Mountain View headquarters 14 miles away.

Tatiana Akhmedova alleges that her former husband transferred assets to their son Temur to avoid paying a London court’s judgment that she says remains “almost entirely unsatisfied.”In a dispute that tugs at the boundaries of U.S. privacy law, Magistrate Judge Virginia M. DeMarchi said she was inclined to comply with the London court’s ruling allowing Akhmedova to seek her son’s emails from Google. The judge -- who announced her decision during a hearing Tuesday and promised a written order later -- said the information released should not go beyond the requirements of the litigation in London.

DeMarchi’s ruling follows a search of Temur’s apartment by his mother’s legal team that was authorized by a London judge who has accused the son, a financier, of destroying evidence, according to a report in the Times of London.Google argued that it is forbidden under U.S. law from disclosing contents of a communication without an account user’s “express consent.” That first requires Temur Akhmedov to log into his accounts so Google can verify they belong to him, Julie E. Schwartz, a lawyer for Google, told DeMarchi at the hearing.

Read More: Oligarch’s Super yacht Freed in Blow to Burford Divorce Case “It’s very important for Google to have verification based on access,” Schwartz said. She also said Google faces legal liability for improperly disclosing the information. “This has broader implications than just this case here today,” she added.

Akhmedova said her son made a sworn statement in the British court confirming he’s the user of the Google accounts. Temur Akhmedov has claimed he doesn’t have valid passwords for his accounts and is unable to locate the mobile devices associated with them. But Google expressed concern in a filing about taking his word for it in light of his alleged “deceptive and destructive behavior” in the British case.

The company said it suggested Temur could regain access by buying new SIM cards for his devices. But he would still have to sign in and Google would require his verified consent to release the information.James H. Power, a lawyer for Akhmedova, said he understood Google’s desire to limit its legal exposure. Nevertheless, Power told the judge, “we stand firm that we did everything we can to access this in accordance with the law, and considering the interest of Google as well.”“The only person saying they’re not his accounts is Google, without any evidence that they’re not his accounts,” Power said.The case is In Re Ex Parte Application of Tatiana Akhmedova, 20-mc-80156, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

(Updates with sworn statement by son in eighth paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the currency of the judgment.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.