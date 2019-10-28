Google-parent profit dented by spending on cloud-computing business

Alphabet Inc.’s quarterly earnings were dented by heavy investment in Google’s cloud-computing business, which is trying to catch up with rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Net income was US$7.1 billion, or US$10.12 a share, down from US$9.2 billion, or US$13.06 a share, in the same period a year earlier, the company reported on Monday. Analysts expected US$12.35 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Alphabet shares fell more than 3 per cent in extended trading, after closing at US$1,288.98 in New York.

Expenses totaled US$31.3 billion in the latest period, up 25 per cent from a year earlier. Capital spending was US$6.7 billion, up 27 per cent. Google has been building more data centers, buying more equipment and hiring more salespeople to support its cloud offerings. It’s currently third in this booming market, and former Oracle Corp. executive Thomas Kurian was hired late last year to improve that position.

Alphabet is looking for new sources of revenue growth, beyond the main Google digital advertising business, and the cloud may be the company’s biggest opportunity. In July, Google said it expected to pull in US$8 billion this year in cloud revenue. That’s still a lot less than Amazon and Microsoft.

Total revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, was US$33 billion, compared with the average estimate of US$32.72 billion. Google’s Other Revenue, which includes cloud and consumer hardware, was US$6.4 billion. RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney was looking for US$6.6 billion.